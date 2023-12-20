With over 230,000 known species, the sea is home to numerous mind-boggling creatures of different sizes

Quite interestingly, aquatic experts believe only 5% of the earth's oceans have been explored, causing one to wonder what manner of creatures are still unfound

In this article, Legit.ng examines some of the 'crazy' sea catches made by some fortunate men in 2023

While aquatic experts suggest that 95% of the ocean has not been explored, some men have luckily made catches that left many wondering what part of the sea they came from or how it happened.

Thanks to smartphones and the internet, these mind-boggling catches have made their way to social media, astounding netizens.

Fortunate men with their awesome catches. Photo Credit: Facebook/NigerDelta Insider, @lorenwyy, @mr_unbreakable_kk

As usual, netizens would immediately begin trying to figure out the worth and value of the sea catches.

Legit.ng looks at the stunning sea creatures made by some men under the year in review that got people talking.

1. Man catches golden fish

Several months ago, precisely in January, a Nigerian man became a viral sensation after displaying a gold-coloured fish he found.

The man thought it must be of great value and refused to kill it. In a TikTok video that blew up, he flaunted the still-alive fish, appealing for help in ascertaining its value.

He found a gold-coloured fish. Photo Credit: @mr_unbreakable_kk

"Abeg make una help me check this fish because me I never see this kind of colour before. Whether na gold fish.," he wrote on TikTok.

Netizens tried to no avail to provide him with an answer. It is not clear if he ate it or kept it as he never gave an update about it afterwards.

2. Lucky fisherman catches giant sea mammal

Sometime in October, news about the massive sea creature a man caught at a Rivers state sea filtered in and made the rounds on social media.

While the name of the Nigerian man was not disclosed, NigerDelta Insider reported that the catch was made in Ogbolobolo, Ahoada West LGA.

He caught the huge creature at a sea in Rivers state. Photo Credit: NigerDelta Insider

The man took pictures and made merry on and around his massive catch like a star football player with a trophy.

People gathered around him to catch a glimpse of the creature. Legit.ng learnt the creature is a manatee.

According to National Geographic, manatees are large, slow-moving animals that frequent coastal waters and rivers. These attributes make them vulnerable to hunters seeking their hides, oil, and bones.

An aquatic expert, Okehi Tobechukwu Emmanuel, who spoke with Legit.ng on the huge catch, said the place must have been habitable for a manatee. In his words:

"It is rare to be seen but I think the manatee commonly referred to as the sea cow is an endangered species that needs to be protected.

"For it to be found, that means it has been inhabiting in the river for quite a long time now as it has found its food which is sea grass and there is no disturbance of boat and ship in the river."

3. Man catches giant fish at sea

In March, a video of a very big fish a fisherman caught at sea emerged online and caused a commotion on social media.

While the location of the catch and the identity of the fisherman were not disclosed, the size of the fish was a talking point.

People watched as he strolled past with the giant fish on his shoulders. Photo Credit: @lorenwyy

In the clip, all eyes were on the fisherman as he walked past people with the massive fish on his shoulders.

The name of the fish could not be ascertained at the time of the report.

Three men catch big sailfish in Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that three men had caught a big sailfish worth over N500k in a Lagos sea.

The engineer named Pakama shared photos of himself and colleagues posing with their big catch and captioned it, "We don catch Pepper soup fish."

Speaking with Legit.ng, the elated engineer said his two colleagues had set the fish trap playfully on Monday evening and never expected to record such a big catch.

Pakama said while doing his normal rounds that fateful morning, he noticed the struggling fish and notified his colleagues.

