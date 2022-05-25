Three lucky men have caught a sailfish, the fastest fish in the world, on a Lagos sea that is worth over N500k

One of the men, a marine engineer, told Legit.ng that they had set the fish trap playfully and didn't expect to make such a huge catch

He said the big fish has been stocked in a freezer and may be eaten if no buyer comes forward for it

A marine engineer identified as Pakama and two of his colleagues have taken to Twitter to show off the big sailfish they caught on the sea in the Lagos anchorage area.

Pakama shared photos of himself and colleagues posing with their big catch and captioned it, "We don catch Pepper soup fish."

The men never thought to catch the fastest fish in the world

32-year-old Pakama told Legit.ng's Victor Duru that the catch was made on Tuesday, May 25.

The elated engineer said his two colleagues had set the fish trap playfully on Monday evening and never expected to record such a big catch.

"A hook was set with a smaller fish as bait the previous evening by 2 of my colleagues and honestly it was done playfully without expecting such huge catch."

Pakama said while doing his normal rounds that fateful morning, he noticed the struggling fish and notified his colleagues. He said:

"However this morning (Tuesday) while taking my normal rounds at the aft of the vessel before going down to the engine room i noticed the struggling fish and called the attention of my colleagues who assisted in getting the fish onboard.

"It was a joyful moment not because we knew the market value of the fish but natural joy for just making a big catch."

When quizzed on what they would do with the fish, Pakama said it may be eaten if no one comes forward to buy it.

According to Ids Emergency Management, the pacific sailfish (100 inches) is worth as low as $1,400 (N581k) and as high as $1,520 (N639k) for 110 inches. It is the fastest fish in the world.

Social media reactions

@dhotun said:

"Let nobody lie to you.

"Life on the sea is challenging.

"It’s when you go fishing & catch a marlin or some big exotic fish that makes it fun. So enjoy! Some stay 6-9months on board. Chop the fish even if it’s worth $10m."

@Chi_oma3 said:

"If this is in Nigeria these fishes can be caught an nothing will happen but abroad they have regulations on what type of fish you should catch and valid reasons.

"We should not finish our sea life species variety because we want to eat pepper soup. This fish is a beauty."

@adeniyi_____ said:

"White people will catch fish, just take pictures with it and release it back to the water, some of these fishes are rare and on brim of extinction. Stop eating them please, there is kote and Titus in the market if you want to eat."

