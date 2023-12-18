A rich businessman who wants to settle his son has made him mouthwatering offers and asked him to take one

The man said his son should choose between travelling abroad and a container load of plumbing materials

But the young man said he does not know what to do, and he has asked for advice from social media users on which to choose

A Nigerian man is finding it hard to make the right decision after his father made him two mouthwatering offers.

The young man said his father is offering to send him abroad if he wishes to relocate from Nigeria.

The second offer is for him to accept a container load of plumbing materials and set up his own business in Nigeria.

He said he has been serving his father for two years after school.

Confused and not knowing what to do, the man sent a secret message to X user, @AfamDeluxo seeking advice from members of the public.

He wrote:

"After serving my dad for two years after school, he asked me to choose between a 40-foot container of plumbing materials or for him to sponsor me to relocate to another country."

Opinions are divided on what the young man should do. Some advised him to stay in Nigeria, while others told him to relocate.

Reactions as man makes his son two offers

@DreadHound0 said:

"Leave Nigeria. If you choose a good country, enter there legitimately and work hard without losing focus, you will be shipping multiple of that container your dad wants to give you in a few years. The naira is worthless currently, with no hope of ever bouncing back. Choose wisely."

@deraokoli5 commented:

"I sell building materials, and I know the economy is not so good, but look at the brighter side. 40-foot container of plumbing materials is 40-60m ) depending on the country of importation). Your dad already has a platform. You served him for 2 years in which I believe you would have made your contacts and carved a niche for yourself. If you know what you’re doing, you can flip that container to an extra one before the end of 2024."

Source: Legit.ng