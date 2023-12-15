A video of a young woman who captured the moment her boss gave them a Christmas bonus cheque sparked mixed reactions

The doctor on stage, wearing a suit, created excitement by throwing some cash in the air that landed on the floor

Many viewers of the video envied working in a place where they could enjoy generous year-end rewards amid the rising costs and demands of December

A captivating video of a young woman who recorded the thrilling moment her generous boss surprised them with a Christmas bonus cheque stirred up mixed reactions online.

The doctor on stage, clad in a smart suit, created a festive atmosphere by tossing some crisp notes in the air that fluttered down to the floor.

Employer rewards staff. Photo credit: @deviouslydom/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Many viewers of the video felt a pang of envy as they wished they worked in a place where they could reap the benefits of lavish year-end rewards amid the soaring costs and demands of the festive season.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Gnz reacted:

“We didn't get a Christmas bonus but we got Christmas week off and I'll take that to enjoy time with family it is a win is a win!”

Erinkmi said:

“I have never gotten a Christmas bonus at any job.”

Dcy wrote:

“It's like a Michael Scott event.”

Zeeandra duh commented:

“This is unserious but im living for it.”

NeGourmandHall also commented:

“Got a white elephant party, $50 limit of our choice, paid by the company. So our Christmas bonus was a generous $50 item.”

Ms.Romonea:

“Y'all not excited enough.”

Rivviera:

“Lmao the song choice.”

Kailanotkayla1:

“I need to work for him virtually.”

Nigerian man surprises his workers with N100k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian employer surprised his staff by packaging N100,000 in different envelopes and distributing them to his workers.

The man was excited to see his workers' reactions as he handed each person an envelope containing N500 notes.

They all reacted differently to the cash gift. One of his female staff hugged him, and another, a male, shook his hands.

Source: Legit.ng