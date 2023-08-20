It was an emotional moment for the staff of a business enterprise in Port Harcourt as their boss treated them to a lovely surprise

The thoughtful Nigerian man surprised his staff with N100k and shared to each one of them in envelopes

Videos showing him sharing the envelopes of cash have sent social media users into a frenzy as people hailed him

A Nigerian employer surprised his staff by packaging N100k into different envelopes and distributing them to his workers.

The man was excited to see his workers' reactions as he handed each person an envelope containing N500 notes.

The boss wowed his workers with N100k. Photo Credit: @trendyprincesunday

"A little love here and a little kindness there and the world be a better place," he wrote on TikTok as he shared videos capturing the heartwarming gesture.

One of his female staff hugged him and another, a male, shook his hands as they reacted differently to the cash gifts.

The Port Harcourt employer's kindness earned him the praises of netizens. Some even expressed their desire to work for him.

Watch the videos below:

People hail the employer

Chiefpriestofph said:

"Abeg chief where the shop dae?"

simply.faith said:

"My oga no go see this one ooo."

oma said:

"That money no reach dat 100k if to say na by 1k note u fit confuse me."

cysavage3 said:

"Na 100k flat like that abi na 20k each I no understand."

Princess Tammy said:

"I can see my brother make I reach house so he fit give my cut senior bro no be for mouth."

Olivia Daniels said:

"My oga no go see this one oo na to send auditors to Dey debit person up and down."

Mentorlite said:

"You will see how they will double the hustle for you bro."

Boss gives workers over N512bn

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a kind employer had given his staff over N512 billion.

Legit.ng learnt that the money in shares is the sum that his staff has received in the last 10 years, adding that the company has created the most millionaires in British corporate history.

The CEO, Matt, said that from that gesture alone, 74 people in his company became millionaires. Out of those who are beneficiaries are managers, warehouse workers and secretaries.

The 48-year-old man said more people will become richer as £175 million (N89,579,857,500) will soon be given out again in shares.

