A woman has left netizens in stitches after sharing a video of her toddler who has been stressing her lately

The video showed the child as an infant, followed by the toddler attempting backflips, giving her mother a side-eye, and exploring mischief

Netizens have flooded the comments section with hilarious comments about the adorable baby's attitude

In a heartwarming TikTok video, viewers were taken on a journey from a baby's adorable moments to her mischievous toddler stage.

The video shared by a woman identified as @lonimie, showcased the baby's cuteness as an infant, capturing precious moments that melt hearts.

Woman shares hilarious transformation video of baby

As the video progressed, the woman shared clips of her toddler attempting backflips, giving her a playful side-eye, and even exploring mischief by throwing things from the drawer.

These moments highlighted the toddler's growing curiosity and playful nature, bringing smiles to viewers' faces.

The woman wrote;

“The baby I ordered vs the baby I got.”

Netizens react to hilarious video of toddler giving mum a tough time

The TikTok video has garnered immense attention from netizens who flooded the comments section with messages for the adorable baby.

The online community expressed their delight in witnessing the baby's growth and development, appreciating the journey to her present stage."

@Daddy's girl reacted:

“Was d side eyes necessary.”

@layofashion___store said:

“Our baby eye you, leave her jur. She’s all grown up.”

@Simplydamii said:

“You ordered when the company was doing promo.”

@Modest said:

“Leave my cute baby to enjoy and express herself biko.”

@Everythinghouse.ng reacted:

“It's the side eye for me.”

Watch the video below:

