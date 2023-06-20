A 53-year-old woman from New York gave birth to twins after 25 years of IVF treatments using donor eggs and a special technique

She faced many challenges and complications during her fertility journey and pregnancy, but never gave up hope

She shared her story to inspire other women who are struggling with infertility and to show that anything is possible with faith and perseverance

A woman from New York has achieved a rare feat of becoming a mother for the first time at the age of 53, after undergoing 25 years of in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments

Linda Smith, a retired teacher, had always dreamed of having a child with her husband Robert, but they faced many challenges and disappointments along the way.

Woman indicated she tried many processes until she finally succeeded. Photo credit: NY Post Source: NY Post

The journey of trying

They tried various fertility treatments, including IVF, but none of them worked.

They also suffered four miscarriages and two ectopic pregnancies, New York Post reported.

Smith said she never gave up hope and kept trying IVF with her own eggs, even though the success rates were very low for her age group.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the live birth rate per IVF cycle using the patient’s own eggs is only 1.3% for women aged 44 and older.

Smith said she spent over $100,000 on IVF treatments over the years.

The final straw

In 2023, Smith decided to try one last time with a new clinic that offered a special technique called intracytoplasmic sp'erm injection (ICSI).

She also used donor eggs from a younger woman, which increased her chances of success.

The CDC estimates that the live birth rate per IVF cycle using donor eggs is 49.4% for women aged 44 and older.

To her surprise and joy, Smith became pregnant with twins after the first attempt.

She said she was over the moon when she saw the positive pregnancy test.

However, she also faced some complications during her pregnancy, such as high blood pressure and gestational diabetes.

She had to deliver her babies by cesarean section at 32 weeks due to preeclampsia, a condition that causes high blood pressure and organ damage in pregnant women.

Smith gave birth to a boy and a girl, named James and Jennifer, on May 23, 2023.

The twins weighed 3 pounds each and had to stay in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for six weeks.

Smith said she was grateful to the doctors and nurses who took care of her and her babies.

She felt blessed to finally hold her children in her arms after so many years of trying.

