In a heartwarming video shared on TikTok, a young woman who started the year as a girlfriend shared her pregnancy bump.

The video shared by @big____treash, showcased the young woman's excitement and anticipation as she prepared to welcome her baby boy into the world.

Lady celebrates becoming wife and mother Photo credit: @big_treash/TikTok.

According to her, she experienced a remarkable transformation within a year, going from being a girlfriend to becoming a wife and now a mother.

The woman expressed her joy and gratitude in the caption of her video, stating:

"Started the year as a girlfriend. Ending it as a wife and mother!"

Her story resonated with many, inspiring hope and showcasing the beauty of life's journey.

Netizens celebrate as young woman announces birth of her son

Netizens couldn't help but express their overwhelming love and support in the comments section.

The outpouring of love and well wishes showcased the power of virtual connections in celebrating life's beautiful moments.

@michellepretty30 said:

“Congratulations GOD remember me next year.”

@Betty said:

@Jummie said:

@Softchic_annie reacted:

@Pwincex reacted:

@Miss Zahara said:

@Lil mama reacted:

@Jesampearl reacted:

@BellaCruise21 said:

@Bella commented:

@Mhiz Becky reacted:

@Ellabest commented:

