A hilarious video of a Nigerian man at a fast-food restaurant has left netizens on TikTok in stitches.

The video showed the young man indulging in his ice cream and meat pie at an eatery with so much focus.

Man's enthusiasm caught on camera as he savours his food at eatery

The footage shared by @idaks__ captured the man's sheer delight as he savored each bite, displaying an enthusiasm that seemed as if his life depended on it.

His infectious joy resonated with viewers, leading to the video's rapid spread across social media platforms.

Netizens react with hilarity to video of man savouring his meal at eatery

The video has sparked an outpouring of laughter and amusement from netizens who stumbled upon it.

Comment sections across social media platforms were flooded with reactions from users who found the man's food experience incredibly hilarious.

@Big_Kamal reacted:

“Werey don suffer tire see.”

@val commented:

“Ice cream and meat pie na better combo.”

@aniyaaa said:

"Oga don see shege for life. Make person hold am o."

@ezinna reacted:

“BROWN & NATURAL OCEAN EYES LOOKS FILTER.”

@Emmadoski_Ad reacted:

“This man no get girlfriend that's why his so happy and free with his life.”

@king Aryk reacted:

“That's me eating what belongs to Ceasar.”

@oby reacted:

“E get one girl way chop him money! So now he don wise na my area bros.”

@Emmanuel reacted:

“When you discover you are an adult and can eat as much ice cream as you like.”

@jerseyy commented:

"He wan swallow spoon join."

Man opens 'mama put' business in London

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man called Azeez has taken sweet Nigerian jollof rice to the streets of London, putting the rare taste on the lips of many Oyinbo people.

In a photo shared on Twitter by @IamOlajideAwe, some Oyinbo people could be seen as they lined up to buy food from the restaurant. In a short chat with Legit.ng reporter, Azeez said he started the restaurant with one other person, but that he now runs it alone.

Azeez said: "I'm from Lagos, Surulere. We live in London so we decided to bring food to the city. We were two when we started but now, I'm running myself." When @IamOlajideAwe shared the tweet, it generated interest from Nigerians who commended the hustling spirit of the man. Nigerians quickly took to the comment section of the tweet to express their views.

