Since being separated from them when he was just five months old, a Nigerian man is yet to set his sights on members of his immediate family

The 29-year-old has not given up on his search and has appealed to the world to help him reunite with them

He said his dad was formerly a staff of the National Electric Power Authority (NEPA) in Ilorin before retrenchment hit him, forcing the man to return to Lagos

A Nigerian man, identified as Adewole Idowu Oluwatobi, is still on the search for his family members 29 years later.

In a lengthy message sent exclusively to Legit.ng, the 29-year-old said that he got separated from his dad and three siblings following his parents' separation when he was five months old.

Adewole Idowu Oluwatobi said he has never set his eyes on his father and siblings. Photo Credit: Adewole Idowu Oluwatobi

Source: UGC

He gave his dad's name as Adefalu Adewole and his siblings as Monday (the firstborn) and Taiwo and Kehinde (identical twins).

According to Idowu, his mum named Adeyemi Funke hails from Kogi state, Kabba and his dad from Ogun state, Ilaro, adding that they lived at 23, Abeokuta Street, Alakija, Mushine, Olosha-Bus Stop, Lagos State in 1987.

The lastborn narrated how his dad resorted to starting his own business named Adesco Electrical Works in Lagos following his retrenchment from his NEPA job in Ilorin.

The graduate said he has tried to reunite with his dad and siblings to no avail, right from his teenage years. In his words:

"...I was born in the early 90s.

"I lived my childhood days with my maternal grandparents but unfortunately I never for once meet my dad and siblings.

"When I was a teenager I tried on several occasions to get reunited with my lost family but I could not get them due to lack of necessary information about their whereabout. I've lived 29 years without my dad or siblings and I have tried on several occasions to find them but all efforts was futile."

Attaching pictures of his parents, in the message sent to Legit.ng, Idowu said he just yearns to know what it feels like to have a family and wants nothing from them.

"I don't want anything from them except the joy of seeing their faces and holding their hands and knowing what it's like to have a family. With tears in my eyes and longing in my heart, I awaited them every day as I pray this message gets through to them. I hope the world helps me find my family by sharing this message until it gets to them or whoever knows their whereabouts," he said.

Source: Legit.ng