A trending video of a little boy pushing a man off his mother's body has caused a serious uproar on social media

In the viral clip, the little boy was having fun at a party when he sighted a man engaging in a romantic dance with his mother

The furious boy immediately rushed towards them and pushed the young man away from his mother

A little boy has been making headlines for tackling a young man who danced with his mother at a party.

In the clip shared by @talk2veee on X, the young man was first sighted dancing with the woman and holding her waist.

Little boy sees mum dancing with photographer Photo credit: @talk2veee/TikTok.

Source: Twitter

Little boy gets furious at man holding mum's waist

A few seconds later, the woman's child saw them dancing together and immediately rushed towards them.

He quickly pushed the man off his mother’s body and stared at them with an angry face before breaking down in tears.

Guests at the party were visibly surprised at the boy’s audacity to do such a thing.

Reactions as little boy tackles man for dancing with his mother

Social media users stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the video.

@hennabytara wrote:

“She shouldn’t even do that with a random guy in the presence of her grown son”

@excellent_pinna stated:

“She embarrassed him and she isn’t even bothered even when he was crying. Why would you do that at an event where you have your kid at?”

@I.tobiloba said:

“Twerkingg on a random person, in this case a photographer, demonstrates how useless a mother she is. A good son raised by an odd senseless mother. The dude (photographer) is equally useless.”

@toyinamen said:

"The painful way he looked at his mother tho."

@tosinjuls wrote:

“Mommy’s soldier. He’s disappointed that his mom is a baddie”

@zebbossan added:

“Many people don’t realiser the mental torture children go through in d hands of these single mothers with no dignity.”

