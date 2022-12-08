Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a hotel room situated in Nigeria which can be rented for just N2k

A Nigerian lady who lodged there with a group of persons found its furniture and fitting hilarious

The bed is made up of a slim foam covered with a bedspread; a ceiling fan and a television placed on a small stool were also spotted

A video capturing the interior of a cheap hotel room given out to lodgers for N2k has stirred hilarious reactions on the net.

A netizen who happened to lodge in the unidentified hotel by 3 am at midnight with some persons revealed its price.

The hotel room goes for N2k. Photo Credit: TikTok/@obiz2020

The bed is not a standard one but has a fitting foam and a bedspread, as seen in the TikTok video she shared.

The only window in the room had an iron protector, while a television placed on a wooden stool, as well as an overused cushion chair, made up the room's decoration.

The lodgers found the look of the room hilarious.

Social media reactions to hotel room of 2k

Itz Bankzz said:

"Na native doctor room dem give una."

ladi Bello said:

"Is ok for the price."

Joseph NKB said:

"This is a guest house to run tins and go I like this kind place well well."

Littbarski Nwokadike said:

"I remember last year i traveled and getting to a bus stop and there's no more motor bike man took me to where i slept the doors are not locked."

Peterson008 said:

"No be 2k packaging you pay for, na wetin you pay for you get..."

user6461202824418 said:

"Omo This one na bed bug una go Carry biko no try am is de Igbo for me."

Golden Boy said:

"Dis was among d first hotel built in Nigeria nah celeb Dey come here be4."

