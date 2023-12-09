A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after sharing a video of the food he ate with only N1,000

In the captivating clip, he captured himself at different food spots buying soup, mosa and even fried yam

The young man maintained that the foods were very filling for him despite the minimal amount he paid

A young Nigerian man has gone viral after revealing the meals he ate in a day with only N1000.

He surprised netizens after consuming three square meals with the small amount in this economy.

Man spends N1k on three square meals

In a trending clip, he showed himself purchasing and eating different foods.

For breakfast, he purchased three pieces of mosa (African snack) for N300 from a woman.

He bought fufu (cassava meal) and egusi soup for N400 from a local restaurant during lunchtime.

Then, at night, he ate the last meal, which was fried yam, bought for only N300 from a roadside seller.

He, however, added that the low cost of some of the foods, especially the soup and fufu, made him feel reluctant to eat at first. According to him, it was suspiciously cheap.

Man says the whole meal was filling

The young man reiterated that he was able to enjoy three square meals with N1,000, and they were all very filling.

Rounding up the video, he advised netizens to try it out and also give him suggestions on another challenge to try out.

