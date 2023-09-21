A Nigerian lecturer’s generous gesture to his students has captured the hearts of many on TikTok

A heartwarming video of a Nigerian lecturer who showed his generosity and care for his students has gone viral on TikTok.

The video revealed the lecturer surprising the entire class with a variety of gifts.

Students were very excited about the gift. Photo credit: TikTok/@reader304

Source: TikTok

The gifts vary from books and soap to cups, and it appeared that the lecturer wanted to appreciate her students for their hard work and dedication.

The students were seen walking up to the podium one by one with smiles on their faces, expressing their gratitude and joy for the unexpected gesture.

The lecturer also looked happy and proud to be able to help her students in any way she can.

The video has received thousands of likes and comments on TikTok, with many users praising the lecturer for her kindness and the students for their appreciation.

The video is a touching example of how a lecturer can make a difference in the lives of his students.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bilkeedogo

"Wow so nice I love her fisabilillah! the way she dress Masha Allah."

UthmanMother:

"ABU Zaria is the best school in Nigeria."

Ramlah:

"Mother 63 that's what they call her.... even the one who passed out. may Allah reward her for putting a smile in the face of others. Ameen."

AAhunter:

"This can only be my alma mater."

ZaynabOmar:

"Thats wonderful, the way lecturers are strugling nowadays."

Kamaluddeen:

"WOw. I really like her gesture."

Fareeda sadiq:

"Lawee is my brother."

Source: Legit.ng