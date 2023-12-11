A power bank meant for charging phones has been put to a different use by a creative Nigerian woman

To people's surprise, the woman, who sells fried yams, used the portable charger to generate fire for her cooking

While some people appeared to be familiar with the unique fire generator, others sought an explanation of how it was done

An unidentified fried yam seller has gone viral after she was spotted running her fries business with a power bank.

In recent times, some Nigerians have come up with alternative ways of generating fire for making meals, including the creation of a water-powered stove and a toilet that generates gas for cooking.

It is not clear how the fried yam seller came up with the idea, but it was greeted with mixed reactions.

An ex-corps member, @albakanwwy001, who recorded the woman, said he found her in Ikirun, Osun state. The young man thought it was amazing and kept questioning the woman in Yoruba.

The portable charger was connected to something else which was linked to the cooking item which then produced fire that she used in frying yams.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over the cooking innovation

user6902150919006 said:

"The project is not well explained.. Not detailed enough."

Temitope Gold Opeyem said:

"It is like instead of using a hand fan to fan charcoal to roast boli you are using a USB fan. there is nothing serious here."

Concerned Citizen378 said:

"Power bank converts water to hydrogen and the gas."

TOMMY said:

"There’s a new way. Through the use of faeces except human one. Most people wouldn’t believe me though."

AbuAisha Atabinntin said:

"Go to àgbède and battery chargers at Abúlé mecho in Abeokuta you will see this plenty."

babatundejohnson21 said:

"This is amazing let it go viral and lets make the local engineer go international."

samskillz said:

"Not new nao this what all agbede are using right from. day one."

lanzaish said:

"My village people don invent oo . correct."

Two boys make power bank with bottle covers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that two boys had created a power bank with bottle covers.

While demonstrating how the power bank works, one of them said it was built to solve two issues altogether.

With its small battery, it can charge a phone to 60% in a short while. Apart from that, it can also serve as a flashlight in emergency dark situations.

The power bank is so small that it could fit into one's pocket easily. Many internet users wondered what the teens could do if they had more resources.

