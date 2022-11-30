As people groan over the increasing prices of gas across the country, an alternative has been created by a Nigerian man

The man built a toilet that is able to generate cooking gas as well as electricity on its own, using wastes

Pictures of the impressive innovation being constructed have elicited mixed reactions on social media

A talented Nigerian man has constructed a toilet that generates cooking gas and electricity on its own.

Bekwarra Blog, who shared the impressive news on Facebook group Rant HQ Extention, disclosed that the innovation is very cheap and lasts longer.

The man's innovation reportedly lasts long. Photo Credit: Bekwarra Blog

Photos of the man constructing the toilet and putting it to use got social media users talking.

Legit.ng gathered that the man's name is Okwudor and he hails from Njaba local government in Imo state.

Netizens commended his innovation and sought to get his contact.

Social media reactions

Iphyie Dickson said:

"Its annoying that most Nigerians are conversant with the biogas especially those that did physic and chemistry related courses in schools.

"Why not push a good project on this and save us from this outrageous gas price.

"To fill up 12.5kg cylinder of gas is 9500. Most altimes it doesn't last up to a month. We really need a way out for the hard way of life Nigerians are facing."

John Aduku said:

"Biodegradable energy. Not new, go to East Africa and see how it contributes to more than fifty percent of energy use in most homes there.

"Rural Nigeria could embrace this method too."

Maryqueen Osita Blessing said:

"Yea I was taught in school under biotechnology.... department of genetics and biotechnology unical."

Chinenyenwa Chigbu Eno said:

"My female colleague built this biogas, but her own uses poultry dump to generate cooking gas."

Magdalene Ishaku Chagwas said:

"I always say this nothing is waste to a chemical engineer, even the Sh*t and they will laugh. Proud of this guy, me na ordinary cow dung we generate gas from i want to faint."

Mavis Marvelous Mavis said:

"So like dis now if u no sh*it no cooking."

Nigerian invents stove that uses only water to cook

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had invented a stove that makes fire with only water.

67-year-old Hadi Usman's water-cooking stove is said not to require the use of gas or kerosene in generating fire.

PR Nigeria reports that the electronics technician's innovation was borne out of his desire to subsidize the cost of using gas and kerosene. The talented man who had in the past assembled a radio transmitter as well as operated a community radio station wants relevant institutions to help him get his innovation patented.

Source: Legit.ng