A Nigerian mother could not hide her pain after her little son returned home with his clothes looking very dirty

In a hilarious video, the mother filmed the cute little boy as he walked majestically into the compound

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many sharing their experiences with the children

A Nigerian mother has left netizens on TikTok in stitches after posting a video of her handsome little son.

The clip shared via her official account @perpetual4 showed the little boy returning home with his clothes looking very dirty.

Little boy arrives home in dirty clothes Photo credit: @perpetual4/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The little boy majestically walked into the compound as his mother filmed him and the stains on his clothes.

"Even washing machine will reject this dress", his mother reacted.

Sharing the clip, the heartbroken mother also added a hilarious voice note with the sound:

"Why is the world so wicked, why is the heart so evil?"

Reactions trail video of little boy returning home with stained clothes

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below

@akosuaserwaa43 said:

"My question is why is he wearing his sister’s clothes?"

@mide_royale commented:

"After a very stressful day at work you cannot even welcome him with a very chilled juice."

@vic_toriaaa4 reacted:

"Please leave are alone o. If u want to know what you did at her age, asked your mum."

@michellemaame_ said:

"I am sure he came really quick after her sister was born unannounced. He go wear Maa ta taya."

@olamitundemi2020 added:

"Welcome him with cold juice unless we sue okay."

Watch the video below:

Little boy returns from school with only underwear

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a hilarious video shared on Facebook by a user identified as Senior Pastor has captured the attention of netizens. The funny video showed his adorable little son returning from school wearing only his underwear.

The surprised father repeatedly asked his son where his uniform was, but the child couldn't defend the situation. Although it has remained unclear how the wardrobe mishap occurred, netizens found the entire scene hilarious.

As the video made its rounds on social media, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Many found the incident incredibly cute and heartwarming. The unexpected sight of the little boy confidently strutting home in his underwear brought smiles to the faces of viewers.

Source: Legit.ng