A TikTok video of a little boy who was guarding his mum from tumbling off the sofa while she slept has become a hit online

The mum looked like she was about to slip off her sofa and the little lad dashed to save her

When he saw that it might happen again, he abandoned his toys and sat next to his mum by the sofa to stop it from happening again

A heartwarming video of a little lad who was bravely guarding his mum from tumbling off the edge of the sofa while she snoozed peacefully has become a viral sensation on TikTok.

In the adorable clip, the mum seemed to be losing her balance and sliding off her cosy sofa and the little lad quickly sprang into action and saved her from falling.

The little boy shows a high level of compassion. Photo credit: @tiktokvuatuanson Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Son protects sleeping mother

When he realised that it could happen again, he gave up his fun toys and cuddled up next to his mum by the sofa to prevent it from happening again.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Many social media users who watched the video could not believe that a young boy could be that smart and praised him exhaustively.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered 100,000 likes and hundred comments on TikTok.

Find the video below

Why children love their mother

Children love their mother for many reasons. Mothers are their first teachers, their first source of comfort, and their first example of humanity. Mothers communicate well with their children, nurture them, and influence their other relationships.

They also show compassionate love to their children, which means they are willing to sacrifice for their good. Mothers care for their children’s physical, emotional, and social needs, and help them grow into healthy and happy adults.

Nigerian mother wears 'jaga jaga' makeup to pick her kids from school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman decided to play a funny game with her children by wearing haphazard makeup to their school.

The woman posted a video on TikTok showing how her children reacted to the makeup, which changed her facial appearance.

Her makeup was not done correctly, as she dabbed different colours and shades in several spots.

Source: Legit.ng