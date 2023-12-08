A Nigerian man has recounted how his friend, in a case of mistaken identity, almost injured him with a knife

The incident occurred during their first night together, leading to a serious drama between the duo

Netizens who read the tweet took to the comments section to share their reactions to the unforgettable tale

A Nigerian man was hired for a new job at Lagos Island and he decided to squat with his friend temporarily.

According to the man identified as @mobelieve_ on X, on their first night together, an incident unfolded that left both of them in disbelief.

He narrated that while he went to the bathroom, his friend, overwhelmed by a sense of fear and confusion, followed him with a knife in hand, screaming "thief."

In a moment of panic, the man managed to grab his friend's hand and shout his name, reminding him that they were sharing the same living space.

It became apparent that his friend had become so accustomed to sleeping alone that he had forgotten the man was present.

He wrote;

“Started a job on the island. I go squat with my guy. First night, I went to pee. My guy came after me with knife, screaming thief. Him almost chook me. I hold him hand, shout him name. Mans had been so used to sleeping alone that he didn't remember I was there.”

Netizens react as man shares ordeal while squatting with friend

The hilarious story quickly gained traction on social media platforms, with netizens sharing their opinions.

@thesanasi commented:

“This is funny but it's not.”

@Talk2_lowell said:

“Na so you for take go oo.”

@realsabigurl said:

“I am sorry, but this is hilarious. I am glad nothing happened to you.”

@eLVeektor said:

“Hahahahahaha! Bro! Why this thing funny like this?”

@Yvonne Natasha reacted:

"I once screamed too because I never expected a person to be with me in my house and actually it was my friend, she just looked at me and started laughing."

See the post below:

