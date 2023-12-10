A young lady has shared a heartfelt post on TikTok to promote self-acceptance and appreciation for all types of noses

In the video, she confidently showcased her unique nose and encouraged others to do the same

Netizens reacted by sharing their insecurities while appreciating the lady for preaching about self-love

In a powerful video shared on TikTok, a young lady with a unique nose confidently flaunted it and encouraged others to appreciate theirs.

She emphasised the importance of self-acceptance and advised viewers to embrace their features.

The young lady's message resonated with many especially those who have struggled with insecurities about their noses.

By sharing her journey of self-acceptance, @lovesarin7 hoped to inspire others to love themselves just as they are.

She wrote;

“Y'all better start admiring y'all nose. Yeah I appreciate my nose this anit it.”

Netizens react as lady preaches on self-love

In response to the viral video, netizens took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Many expressed their struggles with accepting their unique features and feeling self-conscious about their noses.

@Abs commented:

“Trust me y'all don't want a nose bridge?”

@Jazz commented:

“I have no nose bridge.”

@rui commented:

“I have a high nose bridge and I hate it.”

@Jasmine said:

“I have small eyes small lips and a big nose the worst combo.”

@Ayla said:

“I've got a button nose sometimes I feel insecure about it.”

@obioma reacted:

“Y'all I wish I have no nose bridge rather than my Roman nose my side profile looks flat and then there is my nose so high.”

Watch the video below:

