A man who was tricked into sending $750 (N899,548.5) to a Nigerian yahoo boy narrated how the scheme began

The young white man said that the scammer posed like an old man who just wanted to sell off a Sony camera

After the oyinbo man realised he had been scammed, the yahoo boy said he just needed the money to process his education abroad

An oyinbo man has narrated how he was tricked by a Nigerian yahoo boy in a way that caught him unawares.

He said the boy posed as an old white man on Facebook, wanting to sell a Sony A6300 camera for $750 (N899,548.5).

Man saw Sony Camera and paid

According to him (@dougiecorrado) in a video, he fell for the scammer's tricks despite being always careful about dangerous links.

Before going into business with him, he did a background check on the supposed white man's Facebook, and everything seemed alright.

The oyinbo man realised he had been scammed after paying for the camera, and it just never shipped though tracking showed it was in transit.

Sony A6300 camera not delivered

He was so amazed by the yahoo boy's tricks that he promised to link up with him and give him a job in Canada.

The yahoo boy later explained that he needed the money to process his school admission in Canada.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

