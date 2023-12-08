A lady has shared a poignant moment during a church service that motivated her to strive for financial independence

This happened when the person in charge of distributing food items to the less privileged made an 'insensitive' announcement

Netizens who read her story expressed empathy towards her experience and criticised the insensitivity of the announcement

A Nigerian lady has gotten netizens emotional after narrating the experience she had in church which ignited her quest for success.

The lady identified as @Medauko11 on X said she attended a church service where food items were being distributed to the less privileged.

However, how the person in charge announced the recipients left a lasting impact on her.

As the person in charge read out the names of the recipients, they referred to the food items as "Food items for the VERY POOR," and the young lady's family name was mentioned.

Overwhelmed with emotions, tears escaped her eyes, and she had a profound realisation that she needed to make money to improve her financial circumstances.

She wrote;

“It was during a church service. They wanted to share food items to the less privileged. The person in charge read out the names of as he said in quote, "Food items for the VERY POOR" and my family's name was mention. A tear came out of my eyes and in my mind"I need to make money.”

Netizens criticise insensitive church announcement

Netizens on Twitter expressed sympathy towards the young lady, relating to her emotional response and understanding the impact of the announcement on her.

Many criticised the person in charge for using such language, emphasising the importance of sensitivity and compassion when addressing individuals in need.

@YawTakoradi commented:

“This really hit me.”

@ochuba said:

“That "very" was completely unnecessary. But it is well with the righteous and thy expectations will never be cut short.”

@DrPipz reacted:

“The way the person qualify the statement with the adjective "very poor" show say e no dey fear God at all.”

@fatherfigvre commented:

“Omo. That's way messed up man.”

@efikedimbak said:

“Mehn that hurt. Sorry.”

@funshex commented:

“Some people are just so mean the 'very' is not necessary at all.”

@ColoursJnr said:

“Why couldn't he say for 'families in need' or something similarly charitable?”

@dataProfesseur reacted:

“I wish you and your family the best in all you do.”

@bhadie_bhaby said:

“I'm really sorry I hope God will bless you and your family abundantly.”

See the post below:

