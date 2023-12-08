A Nigerian man was walking on a street abroad when he was asked to reveal his country without directly stating it

In a clever response, he described his country as having "big nyash," beautiful women, and the smartest people

After several guesses, the white interviewer correctly identified the man's location as Nigeria

During a street interview, an oyinbo man challenged a Nigerian man to reveal his country without explicitly stating it.

“Tell me where you are from without telling me where you are from,” he asked.

The man responded with the phrase "big nyash," leaving the interviewer identified as @thetxpr to guess where he was from.

Nigerian man describes his country Photo credit: @thetxpr/TikTok.

Initially guessing Jamaica, the interviewer was corrected by the man. Intrigued, the interviewer requested more hints.

When asked for additional hints, the man walking on the street mentioned "beautiful women and smartest people."

These clues led the interviewer to guess Nigeria, which turned out to be the correct answer.

Netizens on TikTok have since joined the conversation, expressing their agreement with the man's description of Nigeria.

Netizens agree with description of Nigeria as having the smartest people

Following the revelation that the man was indeed from Nigeria, netizens on social media platforms have expressed their agreement with his description of the country.

Many users have praised Nigeria for its vibrant culture, diverse beauty, and the intelligence of its people.

The conversation has sparked a sense of pride and unity among Nigerians, as they celebrate the positive aspects of their country.

@Capital commented;

“Smartest people in the world.”

@Evelyn Adaba reacted:

“Big nyash is proudly Nigeria.”

@GoldenCola said:

“Come to Kaduna and Kogi you will get tired of big Nash.”

@AlmostHealed reacted:

“I love Nigeria and I agree about being smart, intelligent and beautiful but Nyash. South Africa is the winner.”

@Lyette UGC creator said:

“Am Congolese but yeah most Nigerian people I know are very smart also looking for a Nigerian guy looking 0 come say hi.”

@Noneofyourbuisness reacted:

“The fact my guy guessed Nigeria, when he said smartest people, ends all debates & u.”

@Anita Ivie said:

“They did not cedis coming they Accra-ing blood everywhere.”

@Samuel reacted:

“Tinubu himself is a smart Nigeria, we did not voted for him but find his way in.”

@Chinedu Michael reacted:

“The fact he guessed Nigeria, when he said smartest people, ends all debates.”

@Mr. Noble said:

“I was about to guess Ghana or South Africa, then he said "smartest people" I shouted Nigeria!”

Watch the video below:

