A Nigerian school’s WhatsApp group chat after their class rep misplaced his iPhone has gained attention

The class rep had informed his classmates on the group chat that he had misplaced his phone

Rather than showing empathy for his situation, his classmates turned it into a funny TikTok challenge

A funny video of a leaked WhatsApp group chat of a school in Nigeria after a course rep lost his iPhone has gone viral on TikTok

The man had announced that he had lost his phone, asking his coursemates on group chat if they helped him see the phone.

Colleagues tried to douse the tension. Photo credit: afohgram/TikTok

Source: TikTok

But instead of being sympathetic to the class rep’s plight, his colleagues turned it into a popular TikTok trend, which made it hilarious.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mhiz Precious reacted:

“Am the one that fight for justice.”

Kakapad:

“Freshers and cruise.”

Random6363:

“Who else was waiting for "Am the one dat stole the phone!!”

User738392838336363:

“The fact that they are doing this early in the morning.”

Jerry Moses:

“Think say person go sayl am the one that steal the course rep."

Ejosegyal:

"Make unaaa country boot for course rep biko.”

Promise:

“Na that last part funny pass.”

lamKingFay:

“You saved the contract of everyone in your class... awwn.”

PlutoPresido:

“My course rep soon.”

Source: Legit.ng