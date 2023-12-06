When Azuh Chike Emmanuel was growing up as a teenager, his original intention was to become a medical doctor. To accomplish this ambition, he applied to the university and put in medicine and surgery as his preferred course of study. However, as fate would have it, the university gave him education biology instead of medicine.

The university's decision to change Chike's preferred course marked the beginning of his foray into the teaching profession. Today, he has embraced it with his whole heart, and he is doing great exploits in the profession.

Teacher Chike shines as an outstanding teacher. Photo credit: TikTok/@teacherchike.

He wanted to be a medical doctor

Teacher Chike, as he is popularly called, spoke to Legit.ng in an interview, and he recalled how he embraced teaching despite initially wanting to be a medical doctor.

He said:

"I didn't propose to be a teacher from the beginning. I applied for Medicine and Surgery, and I was given Education Biology. I accepted it with the aim of changing the course later on, but I found my passion in Education after my first Teaching Practice and with God's leading and direction I was able to understand that I was treading the right path. I've taken it as my major assignment since then, and I've not applied for any other job aside from teaching."

He has become a popular teacher

Although Teacher Chike works at the Ezemu Girls Grammar School, Ubuluku, Delta state, he has become very popular on social media, where he has a lot of followers. He said he started teaching in 2012 during his teaching practice but made it a full-time profession in 2015.

His words:

"I started teaching in 2012( Teaching Practice), and I've been teaching full-time since 2015."

When he was asked what made him embrace teaching fully and abandon medicine, his original heart desire, Teacher Chike said he strongly believed that was what he was called to do. He said he believes in the transformational power of education.

He said:

"I believe in the transformative power of education and as a teacher, I understand my role in building and nurturing the future of tomorrow. My understanding of this fact is my major motivation and it keeps me going knowing fully well that I am responsible for a better tomorrow."

Winning accolades in the profession

In Nigeria, teachers are poorly appreciated. It is often said that their reward is in heaven. This has made many young people shun choosing it as a career. Teacher Chike said this also discourages him sometimes.

He told Legit.ng:

"Yes, I feel discouraged sometimes, and I understand that teachers are not celebrated and recognized in this part of the world, but I've learnt to focus more on what I can give to the profession and less on what the profession can give to me. I look forward to how I can improve the educational system and put the profession in a good light that would bring people to appreciate it, and to the glory of God, we're on the path of restoring the dignity of the profession."

In the course of his career, Teacher Chike has had some moments of joy when he felt highly fulfilled. He recounts one of those moments:

"The most fulfilling experience I've had in my career is emerging as the First Runner-up of the 2023 Maltina Teacher Of The Year Competition and also setting up a foundation( Teacher Chike Educational Foundation) to cater for education."

