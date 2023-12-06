A man who went to withdraw money from the ATM was confused when the machine refused to let go of N1000

Although the money had already been dispensed, a part of it got stuck in the machine and refused to come out

The man and other people present continued to drag the money until it was forced out, but it got torn in the process

A funny video showed the moment a man's N1000 note got stuck in an Automated Teller Machine.

In the video shared by @official__lover, the man wanted to make a withdrawal when the hilarious incident happened.

The N1000 note was forced out of the ATM. Photo credit: TikTok/@official_lover.

Source: TikTok

The video showed the bank customer trying to get N1000 note out of the machine. He applied force, but his effort proved abortive.

Another customer present finally forced the money out, but it got torn in the process.

The video has sparked many funny reactions, as people gave different suggestions. Some said the man should have called the bank's security.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as N1000 gets stuck in ATM

@Teezer said:

"Na to break the atm o."

@skb_of_lagos said:

"Leave something for the boys."

@Excel D Mc said:

"If I no destroy that ATM machine. My last 1k?"

@CANDYBLAST reacted:

"Can't even remember the last time I withdrew from an ATM machine lol, so it still works. commenting for heaven."

@Masha Stlyes said:

"Just withdraw other amounts it will open automatically."

@gainoverpain35 commented:

"The Atm don turn agege boys. Give us 1k na."

@Love said:

"Put your ATM card and try withdraw another money it will come out."

@kenneth said:

"Live that one for machine."

People rush to withdraw 'free money' from ATM

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an IT error in banking services in Ireland allowed customers without money to go to ATMs and withdraw cash up to N833k.

Videos circulating on social media showed bank customers queuing up to withdraw cash even though they had empty accounts.

While customers thought they were getting free money, the bank issued a strong warning that it would be debited from their account.

Source: Legit.ng