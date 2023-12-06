Many reactions trailed the video of a Nigerian lady performing tough Man O War drills during National Youth Service Corps camping

The lady climbed a rope hung in between two platforms and glided down without fear of falling off

Many people who saw the video said they never tried such a thing when they went for their NYSC camping

Mixed reactions trailed the video of a Nigerian lady who climbed a rope during her NYSC camping.

The lady performed the tough task during Man O War drills and many people commended her valour.

The lady was spotted performing Man O War drills at NYSC camp. Photo credit: TikTok/@elendora23.

In a video posted by @elendora23, the lady mounted the rope, which was tethered between two strong platforms.

She courageously glided downwards until she got to the lowest point and successfully made it to the ground.

However, before she embarked on the journey, safety measures were taken to make sure she wouldn't fall off the rope.

Reactions as lady performs Man O War drills

@Shema asked:

"What's the need for all this training? Because I never still understand. Dem won go war?"

@brenda ezinne commented:

"I never did all this training. I was always in the clinic attending to sick people."

@user331695753168 said:

"Not me...under tyre self I skipped. What do we have in Nigeria that I will risk my life for?"

@T Boy said:

"Bo be this kind things family send you to do."

@sakiabdallah said:

"My sister don’t go and destroy that place please."

@Trick asked:

"That rope wey dem put for her leg na wetin? So if she wan fall na wetin go save am?"

@abbaadamumar commented:

"She really tried."

@Ella6225 said:

"Can never be me."

@PFA said:

"Waiting for you to fall but you made it congratulations."

@Glory said:

"Rope obstacle is really scary. So glad I did it in my secondary school. It was nice."

