A Nigerian lady recently found $1850 (N1.5 million) inside a bale of clothes which she purchased for sale

When advised by a friend to return the money, she quickly blocked him from contacting her on the WhatsApp platform

Mixed reactions have been trailing the post as many supported her while others insisted that she returned the cash

A Nigerian man has called out his friend's sister who sells second-hand clothing popularly known as 'okrika'.

The young woman had stumbled upon a surprising windfall in the form of $1850 (N1.5 million) placed inside the bundle of Okrika clothes she bought.

Okrika seller finds N1.5 million. Photo credit: Ondacaracola photography, Jorge Fernández / Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with event in this story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Seeking guidance, the woman reached out to the Twitter user identified as @UncleCCA, who advised her to return the money as a demonstration of her faith as a child of God.

Encouraging her to do the right thing, he emphasised the importance of honesty and integrity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Man surprised as he gets blocked after advising Okrika seller

However, after giving this advice, the Twitter user noticed that he could no longer view her WhatsApp status or deliver messages to her.

He wrote;

“My friend's sister who sells Okirika, just found $1850 in the bare of Okirika she bought. I asked her to return the money to the owner. As a child of God, you're to return it. I can longer see her WhatsApp status anymore and my messages are no longer delivering. What happened?”

Netizens react as man shares his experience with okrika seller who found N1.5 million

The Twitter user's query prompted a flurry of humorous responses from netizens.

@ubig1 said:

“Unfortunately, you have been blocked. Asking her to return almost 2 million. I'm sure she will call it a miracle.”

@Iphie__ commented:

“By right of ownership, that's her money now. If you buy a land from a person and unbeknownst to them, there's gold in the land. Once money and documents of ownership have changed hands, they can't lay claim to the gold. This can also apply if the land were to be given as a gift.”

@capt _jayy said:

“It's the new WhatsApp update. Try to uninstall and reinstall the app.”

@RaybanJohn reacted:

“If I return am make I know wetin cause am.”

@Advantage_EG said:

“Where will she return the money to?”

@Lhoisada said:

“She buy the bail abi she no buy am?”

@Nero365 reacted:

“If I were to be her, I go chop the money and heaven will not fall.”

See the post below:

Tricycle rider returns N15 million

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 22-year-old tricycle driver identified as Auwalu Salisu has returned N15 million forgotten by his passenger in Kano state.

According to him, he returned the money after listening to a message about missing money on the radio in Kano. The cash, N15 million when converted made up to 10.130 million CFA and N2.9 million. In a discussion with Arewa Radio in Kano, the kind man revealed that he never observed that his passenger had forgotten the money until he got home.

The post has attracted lots of comments from netizens who applauded the tricycle driver's decency and hoped that he would be duly appreciated for his kindness.

Source: Legit.ng