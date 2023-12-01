A Nigerian woman has gone viral on social media after showcasing her remarkable transformation

In the intriguing post on TikTok, the lady who used to have severe acne achieved clearer and glowing skin

According to the young lady, her boyfriend had surprisingly ended their relationship due to her skin condition

Social media has been abuzz with a trending video which revealed a lady's facial transformation.

In a viral TikTok video, the lady @_shezlaura_ flaunted her transformation from struggling with acne and pimples to achieving clear skin.

Lady glows up after getting blocked by boyfriend Photo credit: @shezlaura/TikTok.

Woman who had acne says boyfriend ended their relationship

The video showcased her before and after looks, highlighting the remarkable progress she has made in her skincare journey.

While sharing the video, she sadly revealed that her boyfriend broke up with her because of her skin condition.

This revelation highlighted the emotional toll that acne and skin issues can have on an individual's self-esteem and relationships.

Netizens in awe over lady's skin transformation

The TikTok video has garnered significant attention, leaving netizens marvelled over her transformation.

Viewers have praised her for her dedication, perseverance, and the visible results she has achieved.

@Gwintok said:

“Show me the girl he blocked again. I want to block her.”

@sheinnne said:

"He's def regretting now sis."

@Latino-Caribbean said:

“I think even today he would still block you.”

@miss_e.laine reacted:

“What did you use for your face.”

@D.A.R.E reacted:

“I prefer the girl he blocked.”

@Veetee_ said:

“Sometimes girls when they are in a relationship they relax but make effort after a breakup.”

@Lilisbeauty_empire said:

“The first slide you were battling with hormonal acne, I passed through that months back.”

@Nightcore shady T said:

“How did u get rid of the spots n all plz tell.”

@Boitumelo said:

“What did you use to clear your skin.”

Lady breaks internet with her transformation photos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, @dinkysteph, sent social media into a frenzy with her beautiful pictures.

While growing up, she said she thought she would be ugly when she became a young lady and shared a childhood photo of herself. Years later, she was proven wrong, as seen in her transformation photos that got netizens gushing and men particularly drooling.

Many people wanted to know the secret of her flawless and fabulous skin. The lady's TikTok post has garnered over N130k views when making this report.

