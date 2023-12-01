A pretty lady has taken social media by storm with her jaw-dropping transformation from being skinny to having curves

In a viral video, she revealed that her boyfriend had blocked her when she was still skinny

Netizens who watched the transformation clip were eager to know the secret behind her remarkable body change

In a recent TikTok video, a young woman has showcased her incredible transformation, capturing the attention of thousands of viewers.

The lady identified as @eloho_akpofure shared the video that highlighted her journey from a skinny physique to a curvier figure, leaving many in awe of her dedication and hard work.

Lady's body transformation stuns netizens Photo credit: @eloho_akpofure/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Eloho recounts experience with boyfriend

Eloho dropped a surprising revelation, mentioning that her boyfriend had blocked her when she was still skinny.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Not long after, she decided to put in work and effort to achieve the thicker body she always desired.

Her post sparked curiosity among netizens who are eager to learn more about the backstory behind her transformation.

Speaking on how she gained weight, the lady revealed that she had taken an appetite tablet which made her desire food always.

Netizens react massively to lady's body transformation

As Eloho's video spread across social media platforms, netizens expressed their amazement and admiration for her journey.

The curiosity over her meal strategies and secrets ignited a wave of inquiries and discussions among online communities.

@Jones k reacted:

“What is the secret in gaining weight.”

@Adufe said:

“The first picture reach make he block you fee.”

@ozioma reacted:

“Omo most of us no slim ooh. Na food we know see chop.”

@Barnabas said:

“I no block you bby, I lost my phone since then.”

@she's bhad reacted:

“Please do you use?”

@SLiM glrL commented:

“How? I want to know pls.”

@Abigail Obialu reacted:

“When I was growing up, I thought I was too slim until I met you.”

@didi_blak reacted:

“Truth is, in this challenge, I first run to the comment section just to see and prepare myself for either a disaster or a wow!”

Watch the video below:

Lady with fine skin shares transformation photos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, @dinkysteph, sent social media into a frenzy with her beautiful pictures.

While growing up, she said she thought she would be ugly when she became a young lady and shared a childhood photo of herself. Years later, she was proven wrong, as seen in her transformation photos that got netizens gushing and men particularly drooling.

Many people wanted to know the secret of her flawless and fabulous skin. The lady's TikTok post has garnered over N130k views when making this report.

Source: Legit.ng