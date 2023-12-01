Nigerian Man Shares Dollars on the Street, His Kindness Scares Women, They Run
- A Nigerian man went on the street and presented dollar bills to strangers without uttering a word
- Two women and a lady were scared of even touching the money as they thought it was a spiritual ploy
- Many Nigerians who saw the video said that they would never hesitate to collect the giveaway if they got the chance
A Nigerian content creator who makes prank videos has done a great act of humanity as he blessed random people on the street.
The man (@teaserprank_) went to the street with dollars and stretched them to people, asking them to take them and enjoy themselves.
Dollars on Nigerian street
Out of the many people he approached, only one lady confidently took the dollars without reading any negative meanings into it.
A woman thought the man was going to use her for a ritual with the money. She chased him away even away with a plank.
Many Nigerians wondered why the older women were scared of getting the dollars in a video.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Majesty the photographer said:
"The older woman are old enough to understand that in these life nothing is really for free."
sydney musenge said:
"Poverty has really dealt with our mindset."
alukoayodeji said:
"I swear our mentality na another problem on its own."
shuga said:
"They all think it’s ritual money."
Leo Dessy said:
"Those women rejecting money are the active people in church praying for God to make a way and bless them with money."
Obinna Unakalamba said:
"The last girl is spiritual, you gave the money with LEFT HAND , she collected d money with LEFT HAND. That neutralizes every evil in d money. Hugs."
Tejiri said:
"If I no collect am Mak I bend."
Abigail said:
"You won’t even blame them.. cause people actually using dollar to do jazz."
Dexti said:
"Poverty na thing of the mind true true."
Another man shared money
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian had an Igbo song playing as he held many euro notes. He approached people who needed them.
The kind man gave a note to beggars on the street. They expressed their immense gratitude to him.
