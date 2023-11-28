A mild drama and confusion ensued during a church service as an angry man showed up with his three dogs

The story goes that the church's noise disturbed the neighbourhood and this caused the man to storm the worship centre

Many people who watched the video of the man lamented over the noise pollution in their environment caused by churches

A short video has shown the moment a man angrily stormed a church to register his displeasure over their incessant noise pollution.

In the clip circulating on social media, the man entered the church premises with his three dogs while their service was ongoing.

His presence appeared to disrupt proceedings and congregants confronted him, while some watched with dismay.

It is not clear where the incident happened. Gist Ville who shared the blurry clip on Facebook captioned it, "Man storms a church with his dogs and tries to stop from disturbing the neighbourhood with noise".

The clip has sparked a debate on social media.

Netizens share their thoughts on the incident

Edeh Favour Ngozi said:

"Very annoying people, disturbing others with noise pollution, from morning till night, no care for the nuisance they are causing. It serves them right."

Chinyere Precious-emerald Okorie said:

"Haba! Churches should consider their neighbourhood. The noises from the instruments can be quite unbearable.

"They can tone it down!"

Esther Ijeoma said:

"Where i stay, there are two churches directly opposite themselves.

"We don’t sleep at night at all even on Saturdays. Yes, one holds services on Saturday evenings whilst the other is choir practice."

Shukroh Temitope Uthman said:

"The reality of my compound every dam.n week! Ordinary rehearsal, they'll increase their volumes to the highest level."

Alex Liz said:

"U see that mama where dey clap hand follow the man na me be dat they thought it's spiritual battle."

Enare Ojong said:

"Na so if I catch that small boy for mosque wey dey do that 5am prayers."

Edehemi John Paul said:

"This thing no make sense at all honestly.

"Church go do their own by midnight, mosque go start as early as 5am.

"Plus Lagos traffic join.

"That's why everybody for Lagos de always squeeze face."

Lady reports church to government over the noise

In a related report, a Nigerian lady reported a church to the government over noise pollution.

When contacted, Oreoluwa told Legit.ng that frustration drove her to report the church to the agency.

She noted that the church holds three services a week and the noise from the building made it difficult for her to take calls or sleep.

Man sends church packing over noise pollution

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had sent a church packing over their noise.

The said man, according to an X user @MrOdanz, bought the church's property because their constant noise disturbed residents, particularly him, in the area.

@MrOdanz, who narrated what happened, said the man had purchased all attempts at getting the church to minimize their 'noise' proved abortive.

