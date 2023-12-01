A young man helping his mother to cook as well as take his mother around on her wheelchair has warmed hearts

A heartwarming video of a young man who helped his mother to cook and took her around on her wheelchair went viral on social media.

The man was seen preparing amala on a cooker for her while his mother looked on with pride in her eyes.

Amazing mother-son bond. Photo credit: TikTok/@lagos-big-boy

Source: TikTok

In another video, the son was also with her in public and pushed the wheelchair forward on her behalf.

The video showed the son’s love and care for his mother, who had mobility issues. Many people praised the man for his kindness and respect for his mother.

Eniolasimi reacted:

“Oko mama eomo a toju lwo naa by God grace and you will witness the goodness of your children.”

Happiness twins said:

“Thank u for taking care of her.”

Sholapepe wrote:

“How i wish could do this to u mum still love you mum.”

Toyintowolawi commented:

“Following you bcos of Grandma.”

Mosunbaby488:

“God bless you sir for caring for ur mum, your children will take care of you too.”

Ajomole:

“Love you brother, for take good care of your mother, your story will change from glory to glory.”

Nigerian man brings his mother to America, drives her around

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in a video shared on TikTok, a man identified as @youngvellz was grateful to God for bringing his mother to the United States of America.

He captured the precious moment his mother encountered snow for the first time in the United States.

The video showed his mother entering his car in a snowy location, and Young expressed his overwhelming joy in the voiceover.

Man appreciates his mum for suffering for them in the absence of their dad

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man has showered encomiums on his mother as he celebrated her for being a good parent.

While revealing that their dad passed away, the grateful man prayed for God blessings on his mum for shouldering him and his siblings responsiblities.

In a TikTok video, he sprayed money on his mother as she danced around a white car. The excited woman twerked at some point in her dance showcase and attempted to rock her son.

Source: Legit.ng