A Nigerian man showed gratitude to his beloved mother who catered for him and his siblings when their dad was no more

In a heartwarming video, he celebrated her by raining cash on her while the excited woman danced

The grateful young man ascribed their successes in life to her, urging her to enjoy life to the fullest

A Nigerian man has showered encomiums on his mother as he celebrated her for being a good parent.

While revealing that their dad passed away, the grateful man prayed for God blessings on his mum for shouldering him and his siblings responsiblities.

She danced excitedly. Photo Credit: TikTok/@uglystylist1

In a TikTok video, he sprayed money on his mother as she danced around a white car. The excited woman twerked at some point in her dance showcase and attempted to rock her son.

The young man just kept spraying cash on his mother to show gratitude. Social media users praised him for his show of gratitude to the woman.

Social media reactions

bluelight756 said:

"Congrats bro, keep making mama proud I wish you more blessings and long life."

Mathol said:

"Please BABA GOD bless me to help that woman because she deserves a lot."

Beauty baby said:

"Ahhhhhh swear you're a man let ur light shine Amen nah who chop when alive gain ooooooo."

user9031466492281 said:

"My second Mummy am so happy for you please enjoy yourself.

Congratulations big Mummy."

testytestimony958 said:

"I will do this to my mum because I don't want to lose her but I will do privately because of bad people."

Chibukingfaroboi said:

"Congratulations brother, I can't wait to see my mama and papa again# God abeg do it for me and open bigger door for me# home sweet home # family first."

