1. Mum asks father to babysit her kids while she's away

A beautiful mum named Qweenie Star recently posted a funny video after returning home to her kids.

The young mother had asked her father to babysit the kids during her absence only to return from work to get the shock of her life.

Queenie was surprised to see one of her children sleeping on the floor while her father slept peacefully on two chairs joined together. He even covered himself with a duvet.

The video stirred massive reactions from netizens who came across the clip on the popular app, TikTok. While some viewers found the little girl on the floor more amusing, the father's position kept others in stitches.

2. Father ties baby to a chair with a rope while babysitting

A funny father caused an uproar on TikTok after tying a rope to his little son who wouldn't sit in a place.

In a hilarious TikTok video, the baby who rocked only diapers was prevented from moving around.

His father had tied a white rope tied around his waist to a chair to make him stay at a place.

According to the father, he got tired of his disturbance and had to use an unusual method to stop him from moving around the house.

3. Babysitting father begs wife to take baby to hospital

A babysitting father got tired of his baby who refused to sleep at night despite all his efforts to make him go to bed.

The heartbroken man took the matter to his wife and complained bitterly over the behaviour of his baby.

A viral video showed the man lamenting around 4 am while carrying his baby in a carrier.

He appealed to his wife to take the baby to a hospital to ascertain the reason why he doesn't sleep early.

While venting out his pain, he inquired to know whether parents are not allowed to sleep at night just because they have a newborn at home.

Mum tackles babysitting dad who suggested sleeping medicine for baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother was not having it when her husband suggested that they give sleeping pills to their son.

The father got tired of babysitting his little son who stayed awake till around two in the early hours of the morning. In a funny video, the mother stood at the door as her husband lamented over the child's inability to sleep early.

The mother on the other hand informed him that she will be leaving the baby with him to go to another room. However, she was forced to change her mind when her tired husband suggested sleeping medicine for the baby.

