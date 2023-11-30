A lady who owns a-N300m mansion in Lagos state has given a tour of the apartment so people can see its facilities

Among the luxury features in the home were automated curtains and a walk-in closet big enough to serve as a boutique

Many people who reacted to the video of the house wondered how rich the landlady must be to have such a luxurious house

A young Nigerian lady known as Thowbie Makeovers has got many people talking with her expensive apartment in Lagos.

In a video, the lady told an interviewer (Wales Morgan) that she does not pay rent in the state as she owned her house.

The lady showed off her walk-in closet. Photo source: @walesmorgan

Automated curtains and big closet

The lady's N300m mansion astounded many people. Many social media users said that the makeover professional must be very rich.

The entrance door to her apartment has a fingerprint scanner. The curtains are automated and there are CCTV cameras in the house.

The lady said that her walk-in closet is among the several things she loved loved the mansion. The place looked like a mini boutique.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kiddieslook_by_avic said:

"That is thowbie makeovers… she is rich Abi na wealthy I go use self."

Pelolas_Hair said:

"Thowbie makeover is actually fun to be with."

CHUN CONG said:

"Another day to be reminded I am not just broke, I am poor."

Olamide said:

"See as people Dey call millions like 300 naira God please change my life too."

BOSS LADY said:

"I must confess her house is beautiful."

David adejoke said:

"Na she go marry her husband oooo nobi husband go marry her."

Choice said:

"Omo ladies let make money o."

nikkyo wondered:

"Una dey get boutique inside house?"

perry said:

"Try check on us wey dey leave for single room too."

bbyayo4 said:

"Some boutique no get cloth wey reach this lady closet."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, @rons_crib, got many praising her move to become independent when she shared how she was coping in her new apartment.

After renting a place for herself, the lady showed the house looked bare. She lay different clothes on the floor to form a duvet so she could sleep on them. After padding the floor with thick clothes, she covered them with a wrapper.

