A trending video of a woman traditionally tying the knot with her physically challenged husband has gone viral

In the video, the happy bride was captured walking side by side with her husband who walked with the aid of a stick

Mixed reactions trailed the video as netizens stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A physically challenged Nigerian man wedded the love of his life in a grand style over the weekend.

A video from their traditional wedding shared by vibebella0 on TikTok showed the couple walking together as guests joined in the celebration.

Watch cute wedding video of lady and physically challenged husband Photo credit: @vibebella0/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Physically challenged man's wedding with pretty lady goes viral

Dressed in native attires, the doting couple walked side by side with the groom struggling to walk with a stick.

The intriguing clip also gave a glimpse of their wedding venue and the evident serenity.

Mixed reactions trail video of pretty lady wedding physically challenged man

Netizens have stormed the comments section to share different opinions about the couple's union.

While some people claimed that the man must have been rich enough to get such a lady, others insisted that it was love.

@akubig35 said:

"He must be a billionaire. If he no get money make I bend.'

@fallace said:

"Don't cheat on him o. Congratulations."

@juliet_okattah reacted:

"I know of a lady that got married to exactly this kind of man (he has money thou). The wife just dey cheat on am up and down. The man just say na em children Dey am more important. Say make d woman do wetin she wan do."

@bettyjennifer38 reacted:

"I no see I tap for ur blessing for this comment oooh."

@lummytreat reacted:

"Just walking staff is ok naa, this wood too big naa."

@callmedahqwin said:

"Everybody ur new home is blessed like say ona no get weytin ona won talk but base on say ona no won make God punish ona everywhere just dy cool."

@faithfully751 added:

"I like as una compose una self sha cos u guys no know how dem take start if e be say d guy no dey like dis when dey meet. Life is unpredictable."

Disabled groom stands up on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a physically challenged man, Barry MacDowell, decided to pull off a heavy surprise for his guests on his wedding day. He spent a year having physiotherapy to dance with his beautiful wife, Emma, as they tied the knot.

The 49-year-old man and his 36-year-old wife clicked on an MS support platform and became an item due to their similar sense of humour. Within a short time, Barry, who has been in a wheelchair since 2018, got engaged to Emma, and they quickly started making plans for their wedding.

Barry was keen on standing to join his bride for their first dance - a medley of 'Thinking Out Loud' by Ed Sheeran and 'Shut Up And Dance' by Walk the Moon on their wedding day. They, however, chose to keep their plans a secret for their guests, and only Barry, Emma and a team of neuro-physiotherapists knew about it, DailyMail reports.

Source: Legit.ng