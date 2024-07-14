A lady has visited Cameroon as a tourist, and she is having a good time on the streets of Yaounde, the country's capital

She had previously visited Limbe, where she bought and ate street food and mingled with the locals in the area

The lady made use of her Nigerian passport to travel, and she is using the Central African CFA franc to transact

A Nigerian lady is on a visit to Cameroon and travelled there with her Nigerian international passport.

She traveled to the Central African country as a tourist and is now having a good time in Yaounde, the nation's capital.

The lady said she spent 500CFA in the streets of Yaounde. Photo credit: TikTok/@thattokelady and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

Source: UGC

Toks said she spent the Central African CFA franc, Cameroonian currency, to buy street food in Yaounde.

500cfa is bigger than N1000

According to Toks, she spent 500CFA which is about N1,332. She bought some snacks and drinks for herself.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She said:

"Dear Cameroonians, what else should I try on the street in Cameroon? What 500cfa can buy for you on the street of Cameroon? I am loving my days here in Cameroon,"

Many people said they did not know that the CFA is stronger than the naira.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady visits Cameroon as a tourist

@PENBOY said:

"If you wanna enjoy food in Cameroon, Yaounde shouldn't be the place you visit. Preferably visit any English-speaking town like Buea or Limbe."

@J_BOY said:

"That pap no make sense. I like pap very thick, dear; however, with that amount and all u bought, it was worth it."

@menemo said:

"That's francophone pap they love a little watery. We make it thick."

@joel said:

"To hell with Nigerian leaders since 1999 to date. So CFA is higher than the naira now?"

@Hazim Komurkcu said:

"But that’s almost the same as the Nigerian equivalent would get you."

Lady secures UK visa

Meanwhile, a lady threw a party on TikTok after she successfully secured a visa that would see her move to the United Kingdom.

Apart from the visa, the lady, Beautiful Preacher, also got a five-year work permit, and she displayed the documents on TikTok.

She was happy that she would finally move as some people congratulated her and said they also wanted to move to the UK.

Source: Legit.ng