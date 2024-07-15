A young Nigerian lady who graduated with first class from the University of Lagos shared her joyous moment in a video

A young Nigerian lady who graduated with first-class honours from the University of Lagos has shared her joyous moment in a video.

In the clip, Ayo Abiodun, dressed in her convocation gown, could not contain her excitement as she moved with confidence, celebrating the day.

UNILAG lady with first class. Photo credit: @ayoabiodun

Source: TikTok

UNILAG first class graduate walks with steeze

She also posed for photos, beaming with joy, making it clear that this was one of the most significant moments of her life.

The video, as shown by @ayoabiodun, has since gone viral, inspiring many with her hard work and dedication.

Graduation day is usually a day of joy for many students as it marks the completion of a phase and opens a chapter to new possibilities.

In Nigeria, friends and family come together to celebrate with the graduate.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Zee baby:

“Congratulations, I'm in love with the platforms.”

Ayo:

“Thank youuu.”

Your Fav OOTDer:

“Congratulations my babeee love.”

Ayo:

“My Queennnn, love you.”

Tobiloba:

“Steezest steeze.”

Your Fav OOTDer:

“Oh my myyyyy,”

