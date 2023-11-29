A young lady recently shared an intriguing video that quickly went viral on the popular TikTok app

The video showed a car with no front and middle seat while the driver sat on an empty bucket of paint

The alarming situation sparked concerns among netizens who stormed the comments section to share their thoughts

A lady on TikTok captured a shocking scene involving an unconventional car seating arrangement.

In the TikTok video, the lady identified as @melarr4 revealed that the only car seat in the vehicle was located in the back, causing the driver to sit on an empty bucket of paint.

Lady shares video of bus she entered in Lagos Photo credit: @melarr4/TikTok.

According to the lady who revealed her location as Lagos, she was shocked to the bones when she entered the car.

"POV you entered a car in Lagos. I was shook", she captioned the video.

Video of driver sitting on empty bucket of paint causes buzz online

This unexpected sight has raised eyebrows and concerns about the safety of passengers.

The absence of a proper car seat for the driver also made netizens speak about the potential risks and dangers involved in such a setup.

Reactions as lady shares video of unusual cab she entered

Many people expressed their astonishment at the unsafe car seating arrangement depicted in the video.

@SpeshOfLagos said:

“Hehehe where the gear first?”

@jerwmiee said:

"Things dey happen for this Lagos lol."

@Nwoye Chisom Jane said:

“E dey move abi e no dey move?”

@Pampam said:

“E Dey move o my sister.”

@Idamu adugbo reacted:

“If I dey inside the car something go don push me commot the bucket.”

@blisscaira said:

“If u continue to give.”

@joshua_nuka reacted:

“No space u complain space u complain.”

@styledbysalli reacted:

“And u sit down dere, if he match break unexpectedly and e fall, na story we go hear oo.”

@A commented:

“This one na parlour.”

@AMENAWON said:

“He for just give you room and parlor.”

@saraiii said:

"I would have shouted. I can't even enter this kind of car. God no go gree."

@damainpeter reacted:

"Sis you still get mind stay there. You enjoyed the ride then."

Watch the video below:

