A couple who shared their throwback photos alongside their amazing transformation has gone viral on TikTok

In the trending video, the couple started from a humble foundation but appreciated each other as they made their way to the top

Their transformation photo which showed them looking good and more affluent has caught the attention of many people

A man has shared how as couple they built their family from nothing up till the moment they are able to live a comfortable life.

In one of the clips, it showed that the couple got married at an early age and traversed through life's struggle until they are able to make it to a place of good living.

Couple shows their transformation many years later.

Source: TikTok

In the final clip, they look happy and convenient with each other after years of being together.

Many social media users who saw the video could not believe the transformation because it looked much different from when they were struggling but many indicated that it was the perfect motivation they needed at the time in their life.

As of the time of publishing the report, the video has gathered 5000 likes with more than 50 comments on TikTok.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reaction below:

Nigerian couple share stunning transformation photos after relocating to London

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man identified as Adeegbe Oluwaseun, has stunned fans after sharing a video of the transformation of his family shortly after they relocated abroad.

The excited man who got a job abroad, shared throwback photos of the moment his family got set for their relocation.

He also attached current photos and their transformation impressed netizens. While sharing the video, the young father used a hilarious voiceover which likened his relocation to London to moving to Heaven.

