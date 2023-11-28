The boyfriend asked his girlfriend a hypothetical question: would she dump him if Davido wanted to date her?

The girlfriend paused before she answered, but finally admitted that she would leave him for Davido

The boyfriend was upset by her answer and expressed his disappointment immediately, while the girlfriend laughed nervously

A hilarious video that captured the moment a girlfriend confessed her loyalty to Davido over her boyfriend has gone viral on social media.

The video showed the boyfriend posing a hypothetical scenario to his girlfriend, asking her what she would do if the famous Nigerian singer Davido wanted to be with her.

Nigerian lady chooses Davido over boyfriend. Photo credit: TikTok/@kayhandsome5

Source: TikTok

The girlfriend hesitated for a few seconds before she finally revealed her true feelings, saying that she would dump her boyfriend for Davido without a second thought.

The boyfriend was shocked and hurt by her answer and told her how disappointed he was in her, while the girlfriend giggled awkwardly and tried to justify her choice.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Destiny love reacted:

“Hold ur babe well oh na fine girl.”

Freshboi said:

“She will definitely leave one day it obvious.”

Shadow766 wrote:

“I swear if na me l go collect that bread and egg wey she Dey hold.”

Successjnr:

“You no go like make she dey give you 3M monthly.”

Catharina gerrits:

“Who tells you say she loves you.”

Olly Daddy:

“Ready know the truth, OBO plenty gane.”

Rose28166:

“I swear this one go leave you.”

Jerry:

“She go leave bro.. make your mind dey.”

Timmya:

“It the oriade for me, Omo she go miennnn.”

TrishBoss:

“See jamb Question.”

OAfo:

“Don't you know Davido is a king.”

Dannylee1:

“Wetin be ori ade.”

