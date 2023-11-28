Renowned philanthropist and CEO of Atlas Oranto Petroleum Limited, Prince Arthur Eze has been making headlines

The kind billionaire made a remarkable donation of N5 billion at an event aimed at alleviating the hardships faced by citizens

Social media users have reacted massively to the video as many praised the wealthy philanthropist for the kind act

In a bid to alleviate the hardships faced by citizens in the state, Prince Arthur Eze, the CEO of Atlas Oranto Petroleum Limited from Anambra state, made a remarkable donation of N5 billion naira.

The philanthropist's generous contribution aimed at cushioning the effects of hardship and bringing relief to those in need.

Anambra billionaire donates N5 billion at event Photo credit: @naijaeverything/Instagram.

Arthur Eze remembers churches, donates cash

As part of his philanthropic efforts, Eze also made significant donations to the Methodist, Catholic, and Anglican churches, providing each with 100 million naira.

This gesture demonstrated his commitment to supporting religious institutions and their vital role in communities.

Billionaire Arthur Eze’s legacy of giving

Prince Arthur Eze's philanthropic endeavours extend far beyond Anambra state. His generosity has touched the lives of many across Africa, as he has supported various projects including the construction of schools, scholarships, healthcare services, and places of worship.

His dedication to improving the lives of others has earned him numerous awards and honours, including the prestigious African Business Leader of the Year Award in 2012 and a chieftaincy title bestowed upon him by the Ooni of Ife.

Through his unwavering commitment to philanthropy, Prince Arthur Eze continues to make a significant impact, bringing hope and assistance to those in need.

Reactions as billionaire Arthur Eze donates huge cash at event

His remarkable generosity served as an inspiration to others and highlighted the importance of giving back to society.

@joezibedu reacted:

“People don't really believe him. They couldn't even clap.”

@alagbaa_ commented:

“Heard his networth is like over $5bn.”

@itz_gbadebowale reacted:

“I'm here ooo. You never call my name.”

@zamani_ross reacted:

“Remember we have two types of money which are money and anambra men money.”

Sachj said:

"He’s obviously drunk."

Gaa_brii_el said:

"When exactly were y"all born that you don't know Arthur Eze. When man made his first million, Brand new Peugeot 504 was 50kobo. Man has been there back when Dangote was on Diapers."

Tenstargeneral said:

"Jowizaza papa."

Capri wrote:

"If e dey give out 5 billion, how much con dey the aza?"

Chuksibetoc added:

"Since I was born still date this man has been sharing money. Richest Igbo man Aton one thousand."

Watch the video below:

