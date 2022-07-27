Prince Arthur Eze is one of Nigeria's business mogul and is famed to own a myriads of businesses in the country

One of his companies, Atlas Oranto Petroleum is reputed to be one the largest privately owned oil company in West Africa

Eze was recently thrown into public scrutiny when the news of him acquiring a private jet surfaced online

On Monday, July 25, 2022, the news was rife that one of Nigeria’s billionaires, Prince Arthur Eze had acquired a private jet, which adds him to the pool of jet owners in Nigeria.

The billionaire businessman joins the likes of Dangote, Oyakhilome, Oyedepo and myriads of Nigerians who fly private jets in the country.

Prince Arthur Eze Credit. National Archives

Source: UGC

The acquisition of the jet by the billionaire further threw him up into the limelight with important questions about the man who hitherto was known but had for a long time relatively escaped public scrutiny.

Early life

The Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Oranto Petroleum and a philanthropist Arthur Eze is also a politician.

He was born on November 27, 1948, in Ukpi, Dunukofia Local Government in Anambra State.

Apart from owning one of the largest privately-held oil exploration and production companies in Nigeria, Eze hails from a royal family.

He attended St. Augustine Secondary School in Nkwere, Imo State in 1970. He graduated from California State University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Eze founded Atlas Oranto Petroleum which has about 22 oil and gas licenses in various parts of Africa, according to various reports.

Atlas Oranto Petroleum is not just the largest privately held oil company in Nigeria but also the largest holder of oil exploration blocs in Africa, according to a BBC report.

The company has regional offices in many West African countries and has its offices in Lagos and its head office in Abuja.

Eze also founded Triax airline in 1992, a year after he started Atlas Oranto, following the deregulation of the airline business in Nigeria. The airline operated from Enugu Airport and had three Boeing 727 aircraft in its fleet.

The political party the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) was said to have been born in his sitting room.

Net worth

Reports say the business mogul is worth about $5.8 billion, although there is no current official figure to corroborate this.

Arthur Eze is not listed on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index or Forbes Magazine as his wealth is yet to attract the attention of net worth watchers.

He is said to own different models of Rolls Royce whose unit price is valued at N567 million.

Private Jet

Apart from the buzz generated from his recently-acquired private jet, he had bought a Falcon plane in 2015 and also reportedly owns a Bombardier stream valued at $25 million.

The business-savvy Nigerian billionaire who got his secondary school certificate at the age of 48

