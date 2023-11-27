A bride-to-be has revealed the shocking conditions her fiancé gave for their upcoming wedding

The bride-to-be claimed that her fiancé ordered her to join a cult, take an oath, and cut off from all her friends

While sharing her pain on WhatsApp, the heartbroken lady reiterated that she had called off the wedding

A Nigerian woman has expressed her distress over her fiancé's unexpected demands just one month before their wedding.

In a series of chats shared by @dexterouz11 on Twitter, the bride-to-be revealed that he wanted her to join a cult and take an oath of faithfulness, with the chilling consequence of bleeding and dying if she ever cheats on him.

Bride-to-be perplexed over fiance's demands ahead of wedding

Additionally, the young man insisted that she quit her job and cut off all her friends before they tied the knot.

Deeply disturbed by her fiancé's disturbing conditions, the bride-to-be reiterated her decision to call off the wedding.

She further lamented over her realisation that her fiancé was not the person she thought he was, and she never expected him to propose such extreme measures.

The heartbroken lady emphasised that she has never cheated on him and cannot fathom entering into a marriage with such conditions.

She wrote;

“Nne I spent 5 years of my life with a dibia. He is not who I thought he is. This man said I will join a cult, swear oath of faithfulness, If I do anything suspicious I will bleed and die. I can’t continue this wedding. I never saw dis side of nonso. I always saw him as spiritual. I have no plan to cheat bt I dont want 2 get in2 dis.

"When he said oath I tot it was oath of getting money. But it was to end my life, I Neva cheated on him b4 y will he think of dis. Not only dat he said I will stop my job and cut off all my friends. He's saying dis just 1 month to our wedding. I don't care I told him am out and he said I will regret.”

See the post below:

