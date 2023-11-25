A lady fell while attempting to hang her phone on the ceiling to participate in the popular waist dance challenge

In a disturbing video which has gone viral on social media, the lady fell after the chair she was standing on gave way

She hit her ribs on the chair, but it is not clear if she was badly injured as her friends were there to help her up

A lady who attempted to hang her phone on the ceiling to participate in the popular social media challenge fell terribly.

The lady climbed on a chair to support her height while hanging her phone on the ceiling, but the chair gave way.

The lady fell terribly but it is unclear if she was injured. Photo credit: Twitter/@yabaleftonline.

She crashed badly to the floor and hit her ribs on the chair, but it is unknown if she suffered any serious injury.

Her friends were there, and they were all excited as she attempted to hang up the phone.

When she fell, they rushed to help her up. Social media users are reacting to the video, with some condemning the challenge and saying it is an unnecessary risk. The video was shared by @yabaleftonline.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady falls during ceiling challenge

@philip_amadu01 said:

"She don learn in the hard way."

@elmannygram said:

"I saw boys doing this ceiling challenge. Na there I know say e don be."

@floraD_explorer said:

"I jus hope the phone screen is not broken sha. na my concern be that. Normally she will be alright."

@ChizitereIkech2 said:

"That's serves her right. No be everything person suppose do."

@anteyi_charisma said:

"This one really went wrong."

@obax21 commented:

"Is this a rebranding challenge or what? Why is everyone falling down now?"

@mobilityguru_ said:

"The challenge really went wrong for her, I do hope she's good."

@CitizensNoble commented:

"I was expecting something like this one day."

