A boss with an elderly help got frustrated when the maid kept her waiting for long before opening her house gate

The maid in her very angry voice told her boss that she was busy in the house with other tasks

Many social media who saw the heated exchanges between the boss and the employee had mixed reactions

A woman got fed up with her elderly housemaid when she returned home and the workers started giving excuses.

The employer asked the maid why she took so long to open the gate for her, and she said she had been busy.

The housemaid opened the gate in a dramatic manner. Photo source: @nomi0813

Source: TikTok

Housemaid argued with boss

Her tone was defiant as she spoke to her boss. The woman (@nomi0813) asked if the maid had been drinking again.

She noticed the maid had taken her alcohol without consent. The boss said she was fed up and ready to sack the woman.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

IrvinMsiza said:

"Not matter how rich i am i will open a gate for myself if is not electrical."

Beauty Lephuthing asked:

"So you can’t open your own gate?"

andile said:

"I want to defend her so bad, but her behaving like this is killing me."

lebonkuna said:

"This woman left her house to go work. I believe when she got hired it was communicated that she should also open the gate. Manje what is the problem?"

phiwe_precious25 joked:

"The helper is also tired of something la can we have both sides of the stories."

Norah Senosi said:

"Get an electric gate if you lazy to open your own gate."

lollita_n said:

"But the way she’s responding to her boss."

K.Tlazo@Stella wondered:

"This is how u speak to ur employer??? yoooo!!!"

Kefilwe FiFi Netshit said:

"Open the gate yourself Boss Madam ..and yes let her go she’s also tired of you for sure."

Source: Legit.ng