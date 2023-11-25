"CEO at 20": Lady Invests N3m on Herself, Buys 2 Kekes, Many Celebrate Her Business Strategy
- A young achiever has celebrated the new two tricycles that she bought as an investment in her future
- Sharing a TikTok video of the new purchase, the lady said she became a CEO at the young age of 20
- Many Nigerians celebrated the CEO as some advised her on other things she could have used N3m for
A young and successful lady who is the owner of a business at age 20 has shared her recent success.
The lady (@annableofficial) said spent the sum of N3m on two tricycles and called the automobiles her two babies.
Lady invested into keke
Showing the new keke with seats covered in nylon, the lady thanked God for everything He had done in his life.
Many people thronged the lady's comment section to praise her for investing her money well into her business.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
chika deal said:
"Dorhh congratulations to you Anny love its not easy oooo you get mind like your papa."
Big Michael of Accra said:
"Congratulations dear next one go be bigger, GLE coming."
Lavida Bliss said:
"Congratulations."
Jenny said:
"Congratulations babes."
Annic enterprises said:
"Congratulations darling."
Gorgeouz Gorgeouz said:
"Congratulations dear."
Evaluv7 said:
"Congratulations dear.. make sure you give it out to someone you trust..if not police case go join am.. speaking from experience..congrats."
NurseGrace said:
"Congratulations dear, e no easy."
amakacynthia16 said:
"Congratulations mama I tap frm ur blessings."
Queen said:
"Big congratulations I tap from yuh blessings."
Cyndy5976 said:
"Congrats baby, but drivers won't stress u shaa i hate stress eeh."
user494417355939 said:
"My love if I should advise u...this is a risk investment,u should hv gotten a land.. talking from experience,am a young lady of 24,nd I v 2 lands now."
ELMA said:
"I bought mine @18 but my bro did me dirty, I couldn’t recover the money back."
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady achieved her dream of building a house and becoming a landlady at a young age.
The lady posed in front of the finished building with her family as she held a title document.
