A young achiever has celebrated the new two tricycles that she bought as an investment in her future

Sharing a TikTok video of the new purchase, the lady said she became a CEO at the young age of 20

Many Nigerians celebrated the CEO as some advised her on other things she could have used N3m for

A young and successful lady who is the owner of a business at age 20 has shared her recent success.

The lady (@annableofficial) said spent the sum of N3m on two tricycles and called the automobiles her two babies.

The lady filmed her newly parked kekes. Photo source: @annableofficial

Source: TikTok

Lady invested into keke

Showing the new keke with seats covered in nylon, the lady thanked God for everything He had done in his life.

Many people thronged the lady's comment section to praise her for investing her money well into her business.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

chika deal said:

"Dorhh congratulations to you Anny love its not easy oooo you get mind like your papa."

Big Michael of Accra said:

"Congratulations dear next one go be bigger, GLE coming."

Lavida Bliss said:

"Congratulations."

Jenny said:

"Congratulations babes."

Annic enterprises said:

"Congratulations darling."

Gorgeouz Gorgeouz said:

"Congratulations dear."

Evaluv7 said:

"Congratulations dear.. make sure you give it out to someone you trust..if not police case go join am.. speaking from experience..congrats."

NurseGrace said:

"Congratulations dear, e no easy."

amakacynthia16 said:

"Congratulations mama I tap frm ur blessings."

Queen said:

"Big congratulations I tap from yuh blessings."

Cyndy5976 said:

"Congrats baby, but drivers won't stress u shaa i hate stress eeh."

user494417355939 said:

"My love if I should advise u...this is a risk investment,u should hv gotten a land.. talking from experience,am a young lady of 24,nd I v 2 lands now."

ELMA said:

"I bought mine @18 but my bro did me dirty, I couldn’t recover the money back."

Source: Legit.ng