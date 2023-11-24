A baby born with abnormal legs grew up into a beautiful girl, and her transformation photos have gone viral

The child's mother posted the photos on TikTok, and it has inspired a lot of positive reactions on the platform

Many who saw the video said they were surprised at how the girl courageously overcame her physical disability

A mother shared a video to show the transformation of her daughter, who was born with abnormal legs.

Despite the condition, the child turned out great, with an amazing physical appearance that got many people inspired. The inspiring video was shared by @princessnkanyezee.

The girl grew into a beautiful child. Photo credit: TikTok/@princessnkanyezee.

The girl's two legs pointed upwards at the time she was born. However, the girl conquered and her legs are now normal.

Many TikTok users got curious, and they asked the baby's mother if there was any corrective surgery, and she said there was none.

She said:

"But no operation was done."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to baby's transformation video

@sbonisokuhle lushaba said:

"The first photo really broke my heart. May God bless her."

@zaynerb~ladern said:

"I once conducted delivery of a baby with this condition."

@Yasmeen Rashid Manzoor said:

"God always comes through even when it looks impossible."

@The Diva Doll said:

"She must be flexible. Does she like to do gymnastics or something."

@Thuliswa161120 said:

"My daughter had a leg like that, but she’s okay now."

@Aphiwe Khumalo commented:

"Indeed it God's grace. She's so beautiful."

@chrissy said:

"Mine was like that too one leg though and she's fine now. She was called the miracle baby at the hospital."

@user6288495763615 said:

"Does it heal on its own with time or is an operation needed?"

@intombi_yakwadlamini said:

"My sister was also born like this, but now she is fine."

@Phina Onwuso said:

"She won the challenge. God bless you mama you did great."

