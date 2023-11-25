A man who moved his wife and kid to the UK finally succeeded as they bought their first house abroad

The man prayed for everyone looking forward to achieving the same thing his family had

A part of the picture series the man shared showed them posing in different parts of the new house

A beautiful Nigerian family celebrated and was happy that they left for the UK in search of bigger opportunities.

The family shared that they bought their first house just two years after their migration to the foreign country.

The man and his family posed in front of the house. Photo source: @fmspecial

Buying a home in the UK

The couple took photos with their newborn in the new home. The husband (@fmspecial) was happy that he achieved the success with the love of his life.

Many Nigerians who saw their house celebrated massively with them, as others wished to have the same opportunity.

Watch the video below:

topsyabbey said:

"Shared ownership."

The man replied:

"Lol, get a life for yourself bro, we fully own our house."

iam~nanayaa said:

"I tap into your blessings."

Cynheston Photography asked:

"Congrats. Are you willing to share the secret with us?"

Ideraoluwa said:

"Anything is possible when you put your mind to it and pray about it."

Bumie O said:

"I’m here for news like this so happy for you."

Mz_Phunkie said:

"Congratulations, i am next in Jesus name."

Reeza_ree1981 said:

"I love this for your family. Have a blessed future."

excelcakes4 said:

"Happy for you dear I share in your joy congratulations."

Osho Adebowale said:

"Congratulations Femi, this is huge."

Joy said:

"Congratulations. I tap into your blessings."

OLUWABUKOLAMI said:

"A big congratulation hun,I tap from your joy in Jesus name."

user5812096519885 said:

"What is the process like. we are looking at doing same very soon."

